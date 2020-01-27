Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good. Have your own Feel Good Diary to submit? You can do so here!
Today: An office manager in South Carolina who really loves the Peloton app, guided meditation, and taking time for herself.
Age: 38
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Occupation: Office manager
Salary: $85,000
Day One
5:15 a.m. — I have a stationary Peloton bike and pay a monthly membership fee ($42), so I do a 45-minute ride. I'm not a morning person, but if I wait until later in the day, something will come up or I'll simply talk myself out of exercising.
I love doing live rides. They don't always fit my schedule, though, so I mostly do the on-demand classes. Today I choose to do one of Robin Arzon's rides. She's a Peloton trainer and is super motivating; for some reason I enjoy her rides when I need to relieve some stress. Robin killed me as usual. The playlist was good, and my legs were burning by the time we were done, so I followed it with a much-needed, five-minute stretch. I feel physically tired afterwards, but mentally energized. I'm ready to face the day.
7:00 a.m. — After my workout I make a smoothie for breakfast, but I'm in a rush. I opened the fridge, and the first things I saw were some blueberries. I grabbed the blueberries, half of a banana, dairy-free pea milk, three strawberries, and then I just started throwing in whatever caught my eye — chia seeds, flaxseeds, matcha, turmeric. I blended it all up, and threw it in a travel mug. I'm glad that I was able to throw together something healthy.
7:00 p.m. — Time for another workout. Two workouts in one day is not normal for me, but it was stressful day, and I really need to let go of it. I adore Yoga with Adriene on YouTube! She posts free classes online, and right now I'm working my way through her Revolution series. I'm on Day 17 which runs about 30 minutes. Afterwards, I go to my Peloton app for a five-minute guided meditation. I spend the rest of the night just winding down, and reading.
Daily Total: $42
Day Two
5:30 a.m. — A barre studio by my home is having a grand re-opening this week, which means free classes! I was initially waitlisted for the early morning classes, but I managed to get into one a little later. I hadn't taken a barre class since moving about a year ago, and I forgot how tough it is. Driving home afterwards was difficult — my calves kept cramping up! Other than that though, I felt great.
12:30 p.m. — I'm running late after going to that barre class, so I ordered the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken from Panera Bread. The salad itself is only $11.50 after I've modified it (I add avocado, almonds, kale, napa cabbage slaw, apple cabbage slaw and remove tomatoes, onions, and gorgonzola), but after delivery and tip, it comes out around $20. A bit much, but my office doesn't have anything nearby, and I won't get a chance to go out so there it is.
6:00 p.m. — Before leaving work, I jump on my phone, and place my order with Instacart. They'll do the shopping (I hate shopping), and deliver everything right to my door. Most everything I need is under Your Items so it barely takes me any time. It's just me, and I order every few days so it's a small haul: strawberries, blueberries, bananas, celery, Wasa Crispbread, Big Easy Bucha Kombucha, and Publix Premium Blackened Talapia ($70). Not only is this a huge time saver, but it also prevents me from walking the aisles and making compulsive buying decisions.
Daily Total: $90
Day Three
7:00 a.m. — After a rough start to the week, I made sure to prep better for breakfast today. I added some pea milk to a jar of overnight oats last night and put it in the fridge. This morning, all I had to do was chop up half an apple and add it on top. I really need to remember to have this more often for breakfast. It’s tasty, and satisfying, and it keeps me full until lunch without having any snacks. Unfortunately, I need to find a new brand. I was getting the Pantry Doctor Overnight Oats, but she's stopped making them. I knew I should have bought in bulk!
12:30 p.m. — Today is my rest day, but it's gorgeous outside which is a rare thing here in June. I head outdoors for the first half of my lunch and just wander around outside. It's always nice to get away from the office for a bit, and I come back feeling so refreshed. The fresh air, and sunlight is an instant mood booster, and moving around really helps me shake off the stiffness that accompanies a desk job. Our bodies just weren't meant to sit in front of a computer for eight (or more) hours a day.
7:45 p.m. — I head to the movie theater. This is my version of #treatyoself. I go to the local non-profit movie theater and catch a showing of the latest indie flick, The Dead Don't Die, with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and a bunch of others. I grab a small popcorn, and a glass of hard cider from concessions before heading in. It's nice to just shut my brain off, and enjoy myself. ($20)
Daily Total: $20
Day Four
10:00 a.m. — I was multitasking while on a conference call, and placed one of my regular Brandless orders. I love Brandless. It's the easiest way to eat organic on a budget. I order some of my staples: coconut oil, raw almonds, hazelnut spread, whole wheat pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, quinoa, paper towels, rose facial wipes, rosewater facial toner spray, hand cream, deodorant, and even compostable coffee cups and reusable tote bags ($62). Wish I'd found them years ago!
2:00 p.m. — I had an early meeting this morning (at 7:30 a.m.) so no workout, but they served breakfast. I'm too full to eat lunch, but I decided to get out of the office. I went down the road to a local kombucha shop. I grab a bottle of their Elderberry blend ($6), and spend the rest of my lunch walking around and picking out shops my mom might want to see when she visits in a few weeks.
7:30 p.m. — I do a 30-minute Power Zone class on my Peloton with Matt Wilpers followed by a five-minute stretch. I love the Power Zone classes. I haven't been taking them as often as I should. I've been needing variety, so lately I've only done them once or twice a week. But I'm supposed to be doing the current Power Zone Pack challenge. For these, you're given a team and a schedule and your team gets points based on the percentage of rides completed. The teams aren't required — there's also a solo option — but you get a ton of support from your teammates and captains. I like to be told what rides to do because otherwise I sit there for half an hour not being able to decide if I want to ride to Madonna or or Guns n' Roses!
I only do 30 minutes because I'm starting so late. I really should do yoga instead, so I can sleep better, but I need to burn off some energy. Afterwards I feel great, but I'm dreading getting back to my morning routine tomorrow.
Daily Total: $68
Day Five
5:15 a.m. — I didn't seep well, and my legs (and butt) hurt! I decide to do another Yoga With Adriene video and choose one called Lower Back Love. Oh my gosh, I didn't realize how much I needed that! I follow it with a quick, five-minute meditation from the Peloton app. Now I'm ready to face the day.
9:30 a.m. — Annual check up with my dermatologist ($60). We did a head-to-toe skin check. I have a lot of freckles, and am fair skinned so I have to be vigilant. I'm really good about using sunscreen now, but there was a time in my late teens/early 20s when I wasn't as careful. There was a spot on my back that she was concerned about so it was biopsied. I'll have to wait for the results. I'm a bit nervous since there is some history of melanoma in my family, but I won't stress about it until I hear back.
8:15 p.m. — I don't typically go out on Friday nights. I'm just usually too tired after a long week. Tonight, I decide to read a book. I finished another book from earlier this week, and haven't returned it back to the library yet, so I pick something new from my bookshelf. As much as I read, I'm surprised to see how many of my Book of the Month books I still haven't read. I pick Earlier Riser because it's set in the winter, and now that it's summer time, I want to imagine somewhere cold! I love Book of the Month ($15). They send me 5 suggestions, and I can pick my favorite, skip, or add on additional selections for just $9.99 each. I've gotten at least 30 books from them over the past two years of being a member. I decide to make myself a matcha latte with matcha powder, hot water, honey, and hot milk to sip while I read.
Daily Total: $75
Day Six
8:00 a.m. — A RockBox Kickboxing studio just opened one town over. The first class is free, so I decide to go check it out. What a fun class! I felt super uncoordinated, but still managed to get through it. I can tell already that my arms are going to be extremely sore tomorrow, but that's a good thing. The drive was further than I thought, and they mentioned opening one closer to me possibly later this year. I think I'll wait until then to try again. With limited class times, I'm not sure how often I'd be able to get there, I know even when I can, I'll talk myself out of going if the drive is too long.
11:30 a.m. — I head to the farmers' market close by. I used to visit every week when I first moved here. I haven't been in a while, but I think keeping this journal has motivated me. I normally come when they first open around 9 a.m., but I needed to shower after kickboxing so I'm a little late. I now remember why I always came early. The parking garage was full, the avocado toast was sold out, and it's way more crowded than I'm used to. I grab lunch from one of the vendors: a shrimp po' boy, various fresh fruit and veggies, and even a small sign to hang near my back door! ($45)
7:45 p.m. — I eat out most weekends just to get out a bit. I've lived here for a little over a year now, but the city still feels new to me. I usually like to try out new places, but tonight I pick a favorite of mine. There's something to be said about the ease of going to a place where you don't even need to look at the menu! I head over and grab a seat at the bar. I enjoy sitting at the bar when feeling social, otherwise I'll sit at a table and work on an itinerary for my next trip. Right now I've got a long weekend in New York City coming up at the end of the month. I order a steak for dinner, a half order each of their creamed corn and Brussels sprouts, and a half bottle of Prosecco ($75). I chat a little with the others at the bar and recommend the corn. It's so good!
Daily Total: $120
Day Seven
7:35 a.m. — Just woke up! I love having one day where I don't set the alarm, and just wake up naturally when my body is ready. I grab my iPad so I can do another five-minute meditation from my Peloton app without even having to get out of bed. Today is going to be a great day.
3:00 p.m. — This past week was a little crazy, so I've prioritized my meal prepping today so the next week goes as smoothly as possible. I also get my outfits picked out for work. I’m going to wear all dresses since it's going to be hot these next few days. I also put together a pile of workout clothes so I have no excuses. Then I head to the kitchen to start my meal prep. I boil some eggs in case I am running late (again), and the rest is really just coming up with a menu of options rather than a set schedule. I realize I'm low on a few things already so I get another Instacart order ($40) ready for delivery.
Daily Total: $40
Weekly Total: $455
Reflection: My wellness routine is very important to me. When I'm not paying attention and not taking care of myself, I start to feel it, and as I get older, it hits faster and harder!
Refinery29 does not test out the services or products in this series, and does therefore not necessarily endorse them.
