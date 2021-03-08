I’m 23, Make 70k A Year, & Spent $210 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Reflection: The most positive part of my wellness routine is therapy, because I'm actively working with someone to stay positive and keep my wellness in check. We work together to find what actively combats my anxiety and depression. My philosophy is to do what feels good for your own mind and body. Nothing is one size fits all, and I feel the same about wellness. It takes a while to learn what your body needs but once you find the perfect recipe for yourself, do that and just keep improving it.