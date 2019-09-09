I Live in New York, Make $85K a Year & Spent $714.62 on My Wellness Routine This Week

9:30 a.m. — This is terrible. The humidity must be 100%, because I cannot breathe. Also, my GPS isn’t working, so I have no idea how far I’m going, which is frustrating. I tell myself if I can just run for an hour, that will be enough. Based on feel I can tell I’m not running fast at all. I estimate that if I just run for an hour, I can do roughly five miles. Considering my condition, it’s a miracle I’m going at all, I tell myself. The one good thing: Cartagena is absolutely beautiful. I run along the wall overlooking the sea, then up and down the narrow streets, passing shops and churches and brightly colored villas covered in flowering vines. I run through the neighborhood Getsamani, and see the murals. If I just focus on how absolutely adorable this place is, my pain subsides — a little.



I run for an hour and a half, so probably 6 or 7 miles? Good enough. Back at the hostel, I’ve just missed the included breakfast, but the front desk girl feels bad for me, (I must look red-faced and terrible) so she makes me breakfast anyway. It’s amazing: scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee. Hangover is now officially cured.