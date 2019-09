Viral Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Bares All For ESPN’s The Body Issue

After getting injured at the age of 16, Ohashi says she felt broken, both mentally and physically. She says it took her a year to miss the sport. That’s when she got back involved with UCLA, where her team and her coach took a much healthier approach to training. It wasn’t only about how good she was or how hard she could push. She had nutritionists and trainers at her disposal. She effectively took control of her life . Last January, she went viral with a floor routine , and she points out that one thing that stood out about it was that it was "joyful." She’s embracing the joy.