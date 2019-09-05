Viral Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Bares All For ESPN’s The Body Issue

“I became an elite gymnast when I was 12 years old, and everything became less about me and what I wanted and more for everyone around me,” Ohashi tells ESPN. The Olympics was the ultimate goal, but it was never my goal. It was put in front of me because of my talent, and my coaches kept pushing me toward it… I became miserable. My voice was so suppressed. I still loved the sport, but the joy was diminished. I believed the medals were worth so much more than I was.”