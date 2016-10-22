These Beauty Buys Will Get You SO Many Compliments

When it comes to beauty highs, nothing beats a spontaneous compliment. Whether it's a coworker asking what highlighter you're wearing or a stranger stopping you on the subway to inquire about your fragrance, each moment is a cherished reminder that the product you nabbed was an excellent choice.
There are certain ones, though, that seem to attract more praise than others. Think popular, iconic products like Becca's Champagne Pop or MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick. Or, the impossible-to-miss Essie Clambake. Ahead, we rounded up the items that, in our history working in the beauty industry, have garnered compliments every single time we wear them. Check out the buys that will help you look, smell, and feel ridiculously good.
