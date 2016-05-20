Can YOU Guess How Much These Shoes Cost?

With shoes getting both more and less expensive, what with fast-fashion brands utilizing higher-quality construction and going after more innovative designs, it can be impossible to tell how much a shoe costs without looking at the sticker. In fact, plenty of fast-fashion shoes not only look expensive, but also hold up as well as a pair that costs 10 times as much (here's a whole story about how to buy cheap shoes that look expensive).
But some (maybe even you?) might have better Spidey sense for price tags than we do. So, we decided to see how obvious shoe prices might be, Price Is Right-style. Ahead, 12 gorgeous shoes with prices that are really tricky to suss out. Try your hand at the quiz, below.
Advertisement