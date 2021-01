14 Waterproof Winter Boots That Are As Chic As They Are Functional

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a winter morning and discovering a view blanketed in snow. But with the pleasing aesthetics of fresh snowfall comes, too, the need to trek through it (and, for some, shovel it). For that, only one genre of footwear will do: snow boots . But, given that most utilitarian winter footwear is clunky, it's often not the most stylish option. That is until this winter, when designers decided to upgrade the cold-weather staple