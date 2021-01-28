14 Waterproof Winter Boots That Are As Chic As They Are Functional

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a winter morning and discovering a view blanketed in snow. But with the pleasing aesthetics of fresh snowfall comes, too, the need to trek through it (and, for some, shovel it). For that, only one genre of footwear will do: snow boots. But, given that most utilitarian winter footwear is clunky, it's often not the most stylish option. That is until this winter, when designers decided to upgrade the cold-weather staple.
In 2021, snow boots are still waterproof, warm, and durable, but they’re also chic, with lug soles, colored stitching, and shearling details that will make you want to wear them long after your driveway has been cleared. Hell, we’d wear them even if it didn’t snow. Responsible for their rise are brands like Ganni, Diemme, and Suicoke, who’ve turned water-repellent styles into wardrobe items you’ll want to show off. Even Gucci’s making them, and yes, they include the horsebit.
So before you begrudgingly pull out your salt-stained boots from the back of the closet for yet another snow-filled season, click ahead and find a fashion-forward version that you won’t want to hide.
