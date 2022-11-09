Everything R29’s Fashion Team Bought In October & Loved

If you’re the type of fashion-loving person who needs to read product reviews before buying anything, or fields recommendations from friends for practically everything, then this roundup is for you. Over the course of the last month, R29’s team has been buying, gifted, and trialing new products, from new denim styles and statement coats to fall-appropriate shoes and ultra stackable jewelry — and there are plenty that we loved.
Rather than gatekeeping all the best bits (because exclusivity is no fun), we’re sharing the details of all our favorite pieces from last month along with styling and buying tips, too. Before you buy anything new, scroll on to see what fashion purchases we think are worth your coin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.