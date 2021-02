*Pay in 4 is available upon approval for purchases of $30-$600. Pay in 4 is not currently available to residents of New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Wisconsin, or any U.S. Territories. Loans to California residents are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. PayPal, Inc. is a Georgia Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS #910457. Late fees may apply for missed payments depending on your state of residency. When applying, a soft credit check may be needed, but will not affect your credit score. You must be of legal age in your U.S. state of residence to use Pay in 4. Offer availability also depends on the merchant. Learn more about how to shop with Pay in 4 here