If there's one thing we can say about style in 2021 so far, it's that anything goes — and why shouldn't it, if it's just you, day after day, on the divan? But even with this chaotic/laissez-faire energy in the air, you're still the captain of your own destiny, especially if you've got a sneak peek of what's to come.
To give us a leg up in at least one area of our lives, we tapped astrologer Adama Sesay of Lilith Astrology to interpret how the cosmos will affect each sign's personal style this year. Will you be bossing up at work (with C-suite-appropriate accessories to match)? Or will romance win the day (hello, flirty babydoll top)? Whatever's written in this chapter of your personal master plan, Pay in 4 from PayPal* gives you an all-new, ultra-flexible way to break your purchases into smaller, easy-to-manage amounts, so you can shop based on the stars' recommendations now and pay later.
Ready to find out what the future holds? See your 2021 style horoscope ahead.
