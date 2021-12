10 Gift Ideas For The Impossible-To-Shop-For Fashion Person In Your Life

It’s hard facts that the fashion person on your gifting list is hard to please. Their taste? Specific. Which makes shopping for a 10/10 present pretty dang stressful. But we’ve got a holiday hack guaranteed to evoke a genuine personal happy dance rather than a flat, gritting-through-their-teeth “thank you" — H&M’s holiday selection of knitwear, athleisure, glittering party pieces, and more.