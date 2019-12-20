How 7 Fashion Editors Are Breaking Out Of The Fast-Fashion Cycle

"We should all try to shop less. Honestly, do we really need more clothes? I know it's super hard because clothes and accessories are so beautiful and they really do have the power to boost your mood and make you feel equipped to take on the world. But you probably have enough already. Look all you want, but be more selective with what you buy. I'm completely aware that a lot of these fast-fashion stores allow people with less disposable income and curvy people who can't always find their sizes in traditional stores have access to fashion that makes them look and feel good. So I think that's another major problem we need to tackle. People of all socioeconomic backgrounds and sizes need affordable clothes that won't fall apart after one wash and hurt the planet in the process."