Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In April

For the beauty fans, the arrival of Coachella marked a major moment in the makeup calendar, with Hollywood flocking to Palm Springs in an array of desert-designated looks. Megan Fox proved that blue is the color trend of the season by adding wavy extensions to her new seafoam bob. Gwen Stefani wore face gems and glitter liner for her performance with No Doubt, while Chloe Bailey had us reaching for our nearest purple shadow thanks to her heavenly all-lavender look.