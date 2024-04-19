Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In April

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Yes, April enjoys giving us showers every now and then, but the smell of spring is in the air, meaning the chances of having sunny days in a row are getting closer by the minute.
In the world of fashion, things have also been heating up thanks to a slew of celebrity-studded events. Beyoncé had everyone scrambling to find their cowboy hats and boots at the start of the month with the release of Cowboy Carter, while Zendaya has been capturing hearts with her tennis-inspired Challengers press tour looks, including a racket-adorned Thom Brownegown and Loewe tennis ball-spiked stilettos.
For the beauty fans, the arrival of Coachella marked a major moment in the makeup calendar, with Hollywood flocking to Palm Springs in an array of desert-designated looks. Megan Fox proved that blue is the colour trend of the season by adding wavy extensions to her new seafoam bob. Gwen Stefani wore face gems and glitter liner for her performance with No Doubt, while Chloe Bailey had us reaching for our nearest purple shadow thanks to her heavenly all-lavender look.
But if you’re searching for some fashion and beauty inspiration beyond the stage and screen this month, we’ve got you covered with an array of new products and collections turning heads.
To discover all the launch news that has us excited this April, read on ahead…
