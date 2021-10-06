I mean it when I say this 14% AHA resurfacing night serum is no joke if you're in the market for overnight skin renewal. Described as a "3-in-1" formula that "hydrates and clarifies dull skin for a healthy natural glow," I've seen noticeable results after slathering this serum on at bedtime (post-cleansing and pre-moisturizing) in my skin's overall brightness, smoother texture, and minimized pore size. Plus, the citric and fruit acids smell especially fresh.



Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 1,172 reviews



Reviewers say: "Wow! I didn't expect it to work so quickly, but I'm obsessed with this. I put it on my skin while slightly damp from a hydrating toner and felt a little tingly, which I like. It knocked out this monster cystic pimple I had (thanks, menstrual cycle) in two days and a week into using this the dark mark is already fading so much quicker than they usually do for me. This hasn't irritated my skin or dried me out. I have rosacea, dry skin with an oily nose, my pores are on the larger size, and I've struggled with my texture for years. My makeup is laying smoother on my face and isn't settling into dry patches. Unlike other exfoliating products, I'm not getting itchy, painful dry spots around my nose and mouth. Wish I could give it an extra star!" – Genevieve, Farmacy Beauty Reviewer