Here in the Bay, it's truly, ahem, a treasure trove of head-spinning talent. Of course, just when we thought we had the talent set on lock, another budding star emerges. Our newest obsession is with jewelry master Faris Du Graf (though, long before we knew her face, we'd seen her eponymous bauble line showcased in some of our favorite retail haunts).
So, we thought it was time to tap this bi-city babe (she toggles between Oakland and Seattle) and have her open up her East Bay closet — and jewelry box, natch. She gave us the exclusive scoop on her artsy style and yes, even her chic haircut. Ready to meet your next girl crush? Click away.