11 Famous Women On The Importance Of Gender Parity

April 26 marks the second annual 50/50 Day, a global day centered around the goal of achieving a gender-balanced world across all races, ages, issues, and industries.
The initiative is spearheaded by filmmaker Tiffany Shlain and the day is being observed in over 57 countries worldwide with over 35,000 events, including film screenings, panels, and conversations about #GettingTo5050. It's also a day about paying homage to the women before us who have pushed boundaries and shattered ceilings, encouraging us to fight for parity in their wake.
To kick off the day with some inspiration, here are some our favorite quotes by prominent women in politics, entertainment, business, and art about the need for a gender-balanced world.
#GettingTo5050, a global movement rooted in actionable tools and resources, aims to catalyze the conversations that will inspire a more gender-balanced world. Because true equality doesn't just lift women—it lifts everyone. Learn more here.