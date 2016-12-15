The List You Never Knew You Needed: Vile Men & Their Fuzzy Pets

Bizarre fact: Hitler — yes Hitler — was a lover of dogs. It is widely known that he had an adored German shepherd named Blondi. According to a tome penned by Hitler's final secretary, he spoke at great lengths about his pup, like most doting dog owners you know. Needless to say, the love between demagogue and furry creature loomed large.
Meanwhile in 2016, president elect Donald Trump is considering getting a golden doodle named Patton. Do with that information what you will.
If that doesn't make much sense to you, you're not alone. But the truth is that even horrible people can love fluffy things. In fact, there are more than a few political leaders, dictators, and men of ill repute who adore animals. There have been dictators who've caressed their horses and much-hated imperialists who've cuddled little lion cubs. Perhaps dogs, cats, lions, horses are the great equalizers? Or maybe those in great power grow lonely and eventually seek out furry companions because dogs don't care about communism. (Or do they? It's a thought worth pondering.)
Ahead, find the tyrants who took on a pet — consider it an exercise in cognitive dissonance.