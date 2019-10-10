8 Nail-Polish Shades That Are Perfect For Your Fall Pedicure

The best part about getting dressed this time of year is that you can wear just about anything in your closet. You're no longer limited to the most lightweight floral maxi dress you own because you'll sweat through anything else (paired with sneakers, because you'll slide right out of sandals). The cooler temps mean you can throw on the vintage jeans you haven't worn since May, paired with any blouse and your favorite peep-toe mules or slides. The only thing that might need an update is your toenail polish.
For most of us, that means taking a cotton ball and polish remover to our chipping polish — be it the white or baby blue you loved in July — and popping on a more autumnal shade. If you're not sure what that should be, the seasoned nail pros break down the best pedicure shades for fall 2019, ahead.
