Who hasn't driven past the brave few training in the sub-cold sans parka, wondering, "Are they crazy?!" Keeping up with a steady workout regimen year-round is hard enough — finding motivation for exercising in the winter months is an entirely new game. Even the greatest fitness fanatics find themselves sliding into excuse territory come chilly weather and the thought of freezing your limbs off in a run is hardly motivation for leaving an evening wrapped in a duvet.



While your first instinct for an outdoor jaunt may be padding on the layers, that trick only works about as long as your warm-up does. Once you break into a run (or fast-paced walk, we don't judge), increased blood flow quickly turns your multilayered look from cozy to a constricting inferno. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that prove working out in cold weather doesn't have to be so terrible.



Ahead are four smart outfit fixes — think high-tech gloves and hot packs — that will give you one less reason to hit you snooze in the a.m. — and one more to combat the cold (and your workout) in style.