Fall Fabric Texture Trends - Outfit Ideas

Cold-Weather Trends That Look (& Feel) Amazing

Gina Marinelli
Fall is the season of sensory overload, from leaves rustling to the faint whiff of a PSL during your morning commute. But those telltale fall-isms are just the tip of the iceberg. The more inconspicuous signs are actually the ones you can touch: the nubby knit you practically start living in come the first brisk day, the buttery leather bomber jacket you’ve had tucked in the back of your closet since April, suede anything. These are the trademarks of an autumnal wardrobe, and their styling possibilities are limitless.

To fully celebrate the season’s sartorial potential, we handpicked the fuzziest, smoothest, wooliest, and fringiest (yep, coining it) pieces from Neiman Marcus for our own ode to fall textures. The only thing better than how these 26 outfits look is how they feel.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
A Knack For Knits
Knits are the most obvious fabrics of sweater weather, and this season's options go far beyond the quintessential turtleneck. Instead, this wardrobe staple has been resurrected in almost every silhouette, from effortless, long cardigans to skirt-and-oversized-pullover pairings. The most advanced sweater look is a full-body, fitted, striped suit. Fluffy pom-pom hats make for delicate (and adorable) accents to thick knits.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Hunter sweater, Houghton skirt, Eric Javits hat, Marco Bicego earrings, DKNY shoes, stylist's own socks. Middle: Kenzo sweater and pants, Eric Javits hat, Nancy Gonzalez backpack, DKNY shoes, stylist's own socks. Right: Elizabeth and James jacket, Autumn Cashmere top, Zadig & Voltaire pants, Eddie Borgo ring, Eugenia Kim hat.
Shop This
Kenzo
Striped Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$645.00
Eddie Borgo
Front/back Cone Stud Earrings With Rose Qu...
$190.00
rag & bone
Petra Striped Sweater
$325.00
Charlotte Simone
Sass Baseball Cap W/ Tricolor Fur Pom-pom
$145.00
Inverni
Knit Beanie Hat W/fur Pom-pom
$335.00
Theory
Fastrada Marled Long Cardigan
$585.00
Nanette Lepore
Favorite Flare Trouser Pants
$298.00
Stuart Weitzman
Suede Splits Platform Sandal
$485.00
DANNIJO
Zosia Crystal Ear Cuff
$220.00
Opposites Attract
Much like colors, the most impactful of pairings are ones that bring together pieces on opposite sides of the spectrum, such as sleek leather with fuzzy mohair or wool. This soft-meets-tough combination creates balance while allowing each of the unique surfaces to shine.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Lela Rose top, Bally pants, Eddie Borgo earrings, vintage bracelet. Right: Equipment turtleneck, Tibi sweater, Bally pants, Kenzo bag.
Shop This
Helmut Lang
Cropped Wide-leg Leather Pants
$1495.00
Lafayette 148 New York
Cowl-neck Wool Sweater
$448.00
Chloé
Suede Ankle-wrap Ballerina Pump
$615.00
Alexis Bittar
Lucite Jelly Belly Poodle Pin
$445.00
Grey Ant
Clip Large Aviator Sunglasses
$345.00
Suede Every Which Way
One of the season’s most perennial (and sexiest) trends — the over-the-knee boot — gets a playful update from basic black with chocolaty suede, on-trend patchwork, and patent-leather touches.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Top: Escada top, Alice + Olivia shorts, Pretty Polly tights, MCM keychain. Middle: Gianvito Rossi boots, Jil Sander top and skirt. Bottom: Lacoste sweater, Tibi shorts, Pretty Polly tights, Roger Vivier boots and bag.
Shop This
Giuseppe Zanotti
Alabama Suede Over-the-knee Boot
$1595.00
SPANX
Sheer Fashion Pantyhose
$28.00
Rebecca Minkoff
Moto Fringe Drawstring Saddle Bag
$245.00
Wolford
Laisa Faux Thigh-high Tights
$58.00
Bearing It
Teddy-bear coats are the ultimate fall statement item. Sure, they bring to mind everything plush and snuggly, but their elegant tailoring and dramatically oversized fit give the outerwear a sense of glamour and sophistication, too. Wearing an unexpected head-to-toe hue, like rose or cobalt, also adds to the magic.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Mara Hoffman coat, Opening Ceremony dress, Zimmermann shoes, Graziela Gems earrings, Roger Vivier bag. Middle: Tamara Mellon shoes, vintage belt, and Charlotte Olympia bag. Right: Vince top, Zimmermann pants, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Frederic Sage earrings and ring.
Shop This
A.L.C.
Miriam Long-sleeve A-line Knit Dres
$495.00
Alexander Wang
Mini Rockie Dumbo Pebbled Duffel Bag
$595.00
DKNY
Double-breasted Brushed Llama Hair Coat
$995.00
Diane von Furstenberg
Long-sleeve Smoking Jacket
$648.00
Diane von Furstenberg
Genesis Satin-trim Ankle Pants
$348.00
Escada
Long-sleeve Lamb Fur Coat
$5925.00
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Flynn Suede Platform Mary Jane Pump
$150.00
Nancy Gonzalez
Crocodile Mini Tote Bag
$2550.00
Diane von Furstenberg
Mariah Floral Daze Silk Blouse
$248.00
Embellish The Story
One bright, embellished handbag adds a different type of texture to any outfit. But so does two.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Leg Power
A felt peacoat offers an instant touch of the warm and fuzzies, but it’s really the attention to legs that makes this look. Patterned or embossed tights — shown here in oversized fishnet, plaid, and herringbone prints — advance any fall outfit (and give pants a run for their money).
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Malone Souliers shoes. Center: Old Navy tights, Jil Sander shoes. Right: DKNY tights, Jil Sander shoes.
Shop This
Harris Wharf London
Double-face Wool Hidden Placket Coat
$495.00
Commando
Wild Card Net Tights
$38.00
Shine On
Metallic shine and glittery finishes on full-length skirts and cozy sweaters make for clever, creative alternatives to fall-time formal wear. A thick, cheeky-buckled belt completes this look by cinching at the waist — a great shape-defining trick no matter how chunky the knits may be.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Bally top, Tibi shoes, Hue tights, vintage belt. Right: Bally top, Christian Siriano skirt, Hue tights, vintage belt, Dannijo earrings.
Shop This
Alice + Olivia
Katz Shimmery Pleated Maxi Skirt
$495.00
Oscar de la Renta
Swirl Rose Ornament Belt
$790.00
DANNIJO
Willis Crystal Jacket Earrings
$220.00
Proenza Schouler
Oversized-fishnet Tights
$250.00
Pedro García
Sissel Suede Grip-strap Sandal
$475.00
Alexis Bittar
Lucite Crystal Broken Heart Pin
$295.00
Smooth Move
This look is proof that incorporating multiple interesting materials in an outfit doesn’t always mean adding bulk. In fact, piling on a blend of accessories in delicate satin, leather, and nylon (read: socks and tights) creates a unique ensemble that's substantial in style, not in size.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Escada shorts, LaCrasia gloves, Charlotte Olympia shoes, House of Holland tights, stylist's own socks. Right: Carven skirt, LaCrasia gloves, Charlotte Olympia shoes, House of Holland tights, stylist's own socks.
Shop This
Neiman Marcus
Soft Touch Sleeveless Stretch Turtleneck
$120.00
Lanvin
Silk-lined Long Leather Gloves
$915.00
Escada
Pleated-front Woven Shorts
$132.80
Townsen
Lotta Suede Mini Skirt
$297.00
Fringe Benefits
Fringe is hardly a season-specific trend, but considering the sometimes-freezing, sometimes-warm climate of fall, this is the time to experiment with it. Be it tassels, knits, or leather (seen here, left to right), this movement-making texture can be worn solo as a standout piece or in varying lengths and densities from head to toe for the not so faint of heart.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: M Missoni top and skirt, Alexis Bittar earrings and bracelet. Middle: Ramy Brook top, Lela Rose coat and skirt, Oscar de la Renta belt, Hue socks, Melinda Maria earrings, vintage bracelet. Right: Belstaff sweater, Tamara Mellon skirt, Lizzie Fortunato bracelet, vintage bracelet, stylist's own socks.
Shop This
360 Cashmere
Ribbed Long Cardigan W/ Fringe
$495.00
Tom Ford
Patchwork Leather Cage Sandal
$1490.00
Ramy Brook
Long-sleeve Knit Jessica Sweater
$375.00
Halston Heritage
Collarless Wool Coat W/ Raised Seams
$477.00
Oscar de la Renta
Double-buckled Waist Belt
$434.00
Salvatore Ferragamo
Lev Stacked Platform Sandal
$1190.00
Falke
Family Ankle Socks
$22.00
Elizabeth and James
Long-sleeve Sweater W/fringe
$395.00
MICHAEL Michael Kors
London Metallic Platform Sandal
$115.00
Chloé
Drew Small Shoulder Bag
$1850.00
Two For One
If figuring out your own layering combinations doesn't sound appealing, opt for mixed-fabric pieces that do the blending for you. The outfit add-ons, such as fuzzy ankle socks that perfectly clash with your shoes, are the cherry on top...erm, bottom.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Jill Stuart turtleneck, Edun dress, Hue socks, Charlotte Olympia shoes, Pluma bracelets. Middle: Jill Stuart skirt, Kenzo vest, Autumn Cashmere top, stylist's own socks. Right: Christian Siriano top, Edun dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes, Hue socks, Lacoste bag.
Shop This
Sesto Meucci
Ramie Napa Bow Pump, Ecru
$225.00
Illesteva
Palm Beach Cat-eye Sunglasses
$240.00
Tyler Alexandra
Customizable Handbag
$2180.00
Opening Ceremony
Long-sleeve Ribbed Faux-wrap Tunic
$395.00
Joie
Mylon Suede Skirt
$598.00
Manolo Blahnik
Bb Suede 105mm Pump
$595.00
Illesteva
Leonard Round Horn-pattern Sunglasses With...
$177.00
Vince
Sleeveless Suede Dres
$895.00
Michael Kors
Long-sleeve Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
$795.00
Rad Velvet
Velvet lounge pants probably bring to mind high-school cool girls of the early aughts (in matching hoodies, of course). But not these modern renditions. The luxe leisure of the bottoms is complemented with a casual, mock-neck sweater and quirky heels in the same color family.
Photographed by Christine Hahn.
Left: Escada top, Clover Canyon pants, Kotur shoes. Right: DKNY top, Clover Canyon pants, M Missoni shoes, Kate Spade bag.
Shop This
Vince
Directional Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
$365.00
Alexa Chung for AG
Laura High-waist Wide-leg Velvet Pants
$225.00
Eddie Borgo
Pave Cone Tassel Earrings
$325.00
Fall Fabric Texture Trends - Outfit Ideas
Photographed by Christine Hahn; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Tsukisawa Takayoshi; Manicure by Yukie; Set Design by +EMERGENCY ROOM+; Modeled by Nora Vai for MUSE; Modeled by Shamone Edwards at MUSE Model Management; Modeled by Lily Zhi for IMG

