Fall Fabric Texture Trends - Outfit Ideas

Fall is the season of sensory overload, from leaves rustling to the faint whiff of a PSL during your morning commute. But those telltale fall-isms are just the tip of the iceberg. The more inconspicuous signs are actually the ones you can touch: the nubby knit you practically start living in come the first brisk day, the buttery leather bomber jacket you’ve had tucked in the back of your closet since April, suede anything. These are the trademarks of an autumnal wardrobe, and their styling possibilities are limitless.
To fully celebrate the season’s sartorial potential, we handpicked the fuzziest, smoothest, wooliest, and fringiest (yep, coining it) pieces from Neiman Marcus for our own ode to fall textures. The only thing better than how these 26 outfits look is how they feel.
A Knack For Knits
Knits are the most obvious fabrics of sweater weather, and this season's options go far beyond the quintessential turtleneck. Instead, this wardrobe staple has been resurrected in almost every silhouette, from effortless, long cardigans to skirt-and-oversized-pullover pairings. The most advanced sweater look is a full-body, fitted, striped suit. Fluffy pom-pom hats make for delicate (and adorable) accents to thick knits.
Opposites Attract
Much like colors, the most impactful of pairings are ones that bring together pieces on opposite sides of the spectrum, such as sleek leather with fuzzy mohair or wool. This soft-meets-tough combination creates balance while allowing each of the unique surfaces to shine.
Suede Every Which Way
One of the season’s most perennial (and sexiest) trends — the over-the-knee boot — gets a playful update from basic black with chocolaty suede, on-trend patchwork, and patent-leather touches.
Bearing It
Teddy-bear coats are the ultimate fall statement item. Sure, they bring to mind everything plush and snuggly, but their elegant tailoring and dramatically oversized fit give the outerwear a sense of glamour and sophistication, too. Wearing an unexpected head-to-toe hue, like rose or cobalt, also adds to the magic.
Embellish The Story
One bright, embellished handbag adds a different type of texture to any outfit. But so does two.
Leg Power
A felt peacoat offers an instant touch of the warm and fuzzies, but it’s really the attention to legs that makes this look. Patterned or embossed tights — shown here in oversized fishnet, plaid, and herringbone prints — advance any fall outfit (and give pants a run for their money).
Shine On
Metallic shine and glittery finishes on full-length skirts and cozy sweaters make for clever, creative alternatives to fall-time formal wear. A thick, cheeky-buckled belt completes this look by cinching at the waist — a great shape-defining trick no matter how chunky the knits may be.
Smooth Move
This look is proof that incorporating multiple interesting materials in an outfit doesn’t always mean adding bulk. In fact, piling on a blend of accessories in delicate satin, leather, and nylon (read: socks and tights) creates a unique ensemble that's substantial in style, not in size.
Fringe Benefits
Fringe is hardly a season-specific trend, but considering the sometimes-freezing, sometimes-warm climate of fall, this is the time to experiment with it. Be it tassels, knits, or leather (seen here, left to right), this movement-making texture can be worn solo as a standout piece or in varying lengths and densities from head to toe for the not so faint of heart.
Two For One
If figuring out your own layering combinations doesn't sound appealing, opt for mixed-fabric pieces that do the blending for you. The outfit add-ons, such as fuzzy ankle socks that perfectly clash with your shoes, are the cherry on top...erm, bottom.
Rad Velvet
Velvet lounge pants probably bring to mind high-school cool girls of the early aughts (in matching hoodies, of course). But not these modern renditions. The luxe leisure of the bottoms is complemented with a casual, mock-neck sweater and quirky heels in the same color family.
