The thing about the classic black bootie is that, while the shoe is an essential fall staple, it has the tendency to get real old, real fast. We're not asking our beloved Chelseas to reinvent the wheel, but a shoe we wear almost every day should make our hearts skip a beat each time around. If you've lost that loving feeling with your old black bootie, it might be time to look for a new one — with some unexpected design updates. From a subtle embellishment to a whole new shape, finding a new take on an old classic can make your go-to shoe feel fresh each season. Ahead, we found 16 black bootie trends that you'll want to add to your rotation immediately.
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be