Building a work wardrobe can be hard — we totally get it. The requisite power suit, plain Jane slacks, and loafer routine can start to feel a little stale, especially when the seasons begin to turn out new trends for your off-duty wear. While having a uniform might be a lifesaver in the morning when you're short on time and brain power, an uninspiring outfit can feel suffocating come lunchtime. But while HR apparel guidelines weren't made to be broken, they can certainly extend beyond a rack of Monday-Friday pencil skirts.
From simple swaps like a colored heel or a detailed blazer, click ahead for some easy ways to make your work outfits feel more you, without having to work too hard for it.
