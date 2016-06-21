10 Totally Must-See Facebook Live Videos

In February 2005, a little site called YouTube started a revolution. It allowed anyone, anywhere, to easily upload recorded content to the web. Now it's 2016, and Facebook is doing the same thing for live video with Facebook Live.
On what other platform can a mom laughing in a Chewbacca mask draw more views than top celebs? If you're not convinced enough to try Live yourself yet, just know that Candace Payne (a.k.a. Chewbacca Mom) has earned almost half a million dollars from that video. Pretty impressive, if you ask us.
Plus, in light of Facebook Live's instant success, other social networks — like Tumblr for instance — are hopping on the livestreaming bandwagon, too. But in terms of creative, original content, Facebook Live is emerging as a winner. We've rounded up 10 must-watch Facebook Live videos that will draw tears, make you laugh hysterically, and incite curiosity. Click through to see them all.
On what other platform can a mom laughing in a Chewbacca mask draw more views than top celebs? If you're not convinced enough to try Live yourself yet, just know that Candace Payne (a.k.a. Chewbacca Mom) has earned almost half a million dollars from that video. Pretty impressive, if you ask us.
Plus, in light of Facebook Live's instant success, other social networks — like Tumblr for instance — are hopping on the livestreaming bandwagon, too. But in terms of creative, original content, Facebook Live is emerging as a winner. We've rounded up 10 must-watch Facebook Live videos that will draw tears, make you laugh hysterically, and incite curiosity. Click through to see them all.