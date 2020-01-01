With a new year comes new skin-care goals, and for many, that simply means just taking better care of it. Seeing as New Year's Day falls smack-dab in the middle of winter, the first step for most is tackling severe dryness, starting with swapping out the main culprit that's stripping your skin: your cleanser.
First, it's essential to know that as hydrating as a cleanser might feel, you shouldn't rely solely on it to moisturize, says celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau. "The whole purpose of a cleanser is to clean the skin, not to moisturize it," she says. "The key for winter cleansing is to jump onto your next product immediately after you cleanse. You have a 60-second window before dehydration starts to occur."
But that doesn't mean the cleansing step isn't important. While many prefer cleansing oils, Rouleau does warn that when used incorrectly they can actually block the absorption of the rest of your products. "What happens is that even if you use a washcloth, there's still a coating left on the skin," she says. "That coating prevents your next product from really going into your skin." That's why she prefers gel, lotion, or low-foam cleansers.
With the help of Rouleau, we've rounded up our favorite moisturizing face washes with some added tips for tackling dry skin this winter. Check them out, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.