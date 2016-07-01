Contouring...But With Hair

When I walked into Reyman's salon, I was very unhappy with my shapeless crop. In my opinion, it was flat, sleek, and devoid of texture. On top of that, it did no favors for my face shape.



For Reyman, a good haircut creates balance. "You feel like your face is more round," he said. "The wider the cut, the wider your face will look." To counteract, Reyman left the pieces near my face long, creating a slight A-line shape, which creates the illusion of a more elongated face: The eye is naturally drawn to the longer pieces.



When I asked about bangs, Reyman suggested I stay away (that's also something I've learned from firsthand experience). "Bangs would just cut your face off and make you look wider," he said.



He also thinned the hair at the top of my head for a bit more lift (something I desperately, desperately needed). "If you have more volume at the crown, your face looks narrower, because it brings the eyes up." Suddenly, my hair didn't feel like one giant mass. It felt lighter, breezier, and had a lot more movement.

