Bras, Bye: It's All About The Exposed Back Right Now

The switch happened recently: Whereas half-dome breasts achieved via push-up bras were once the shape to mimic, bralettes have made way for more natural shapes. But leave it to the fashion set to push it one step further and leave their underpinnings at home. Need proof? The prevalence of back-baring, off-the-shoulder styles that you'd need an engineer to figure out what bra could hide underneath. In most cases, we're pretty sure they're not wearing anything underneath at all.
Going bra-free is a personal choice, but we've got to say, if you're going to forgo one, a dramatic backline or cutout is a gorgeous way to show that off. During New York Fashion Week, plenty of women dipped way low in the back, which made for some dramatic exits. Click through to see.