It’s not going to win me any Pulitzers, but at least I'm not being lazy and don't sound like a preteen.



In the end, the world didn't grind to a halt, friends didn’t think I hated them (in fact, they didn't seem to notice at all), and I'm now learning to let go of my grammatical training wheels and e-communicate like a grown-up. With a few smart tweaks, you can help yourself be taken more seriously, which can be a good thing in certain fields. (In my field, my goals when communicating with editors are to come off as smart, voice-y, quick, and reliable. The voice-y part is key — I've built my reputation to the point where editors specifically come to me with articles that demand voice and humor, so a ho-hum email reply punctuated with nothing but periods could work against me.)



While nobody pointed out my punctuation change, I still felt paranoid that recipients of my non-EP emails and texts would think I wasn't being nice or friendly. I do think punctuation matters in social communications, and I think many of us tend to overdo it on the EPs. But I learned that we don't need to completely omit them. It can be like candy: You're not supposed to eat it all day long, but a square of dark chocolate once a day is actually really good for you.



And in some situations, you should definitely use an EP. Norris says certain words and phrases should always be followed by an exclamation point, such as "Congratulations!" or "It's a boy!" — anything less and you risk coming off as bitter or disappointed, respectively. (When my mom texted, “Happy New Year!” I did not flatly respond, “Happy New Year.”)



I’ve now settled into a sort of middle ground about my EPs. I strive to be strategic: Superfluous ones are out (“Invoice attached!! Thanks!!” is totally overkill) but one won’t hurt, especially if I want to be remembered as friendly and pleasant to work with.