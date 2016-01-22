Working out in the privacy of your own home is awesome. For one thing, you’re alone, so you can try out all the weird cardio dance moves and yoga poses you want without an audience. You’ll save money, since there’s no monthly fee to exercise in your own space. And you’re totally in charge of the music — without being confined to headphones. Also, you don’t have to trudge through nasty weather or traffic to get to the gym when you don’t feel going outside, which saves valuable commuting time, making a before work workout actually seem doable. Have we sold you on it yet?
You can definitely craft a great, no-equipment-needed at-home workout that’s challenging and fun — in fact, here are a few ideas. But if you want to start building a home gym, there’s some great gear out there that will power up your moves (and can fit into a closet when you're not using it). Here’s what you need to cross-train, kick butt — and get in a good stretch when you’re done.
You can definitely craft a great, no-equipment-needed at-home workout that’s challenging and fun — in fact, here are a few ideas. But if you want to start building a home gym, there’s some great gear out there that will power up your moves (and can fit into a closet when you're not using it). Here’s what you need to cross-train, kick butt — and get in a good stretch when you’re done.