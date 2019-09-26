The Pros: After days of testing out synthetic insoles that left my arches swampy and suffocating, the Day Glove’s buttery leather soles felt really, really, really nice. The famously lightweight ReKnit fabric was just as airy as promised, giving them a top-notch breathability that I was craving. I also loved the way they looked — ballet flat-esque but with more substantial foot coverage and a shape that was just plain cool. Here’s where I have to confess one flaw: these shoes almost instantaneously shredded my heels. But in all honesty, I didn’t care. I happily applied a Hydro-Seal and continued wearing them for much longer than the testing period required, because I simply liked the way they looked and felt on my feet. I even wore them on a one-hour walk to the office one morning, and I am actually wearing them right now (with healed feet). Blisters will go away eventually, but a well-designed shoe that agrees with your foot is eternal. We’re not creating a hierarchy here, but these are probably the only pair I’ll return to after this test based on both style and, believe it or not, comfort (heel rub notwithstanding).