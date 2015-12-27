I've always considered myself a makeup minimalist. I pride myself on being able to put my face on in 10 minutes or less — eyeliner, concealer, a touch of contour, mascara, and out the door. But never blush. It just seemed like too much of a hassle, and a slippery slope (brush on too much, and you're deep into porcelain-doll territory), but then things changed.
At a recent press event for Estée Lauder, the brand's lead makeup artist Victor Henao finished my look with a swipe of Pure Color Blush in Lover's Blush. I turned to the mirror, expecting the pigment to look caked-on, but it wasn't. In fact, my look was more radiant. My eyes were brighter, my skin seemed to glow, and the touch of color made my cheekbones pop in a major way. I immediately asked for a sample and started swiping it on daily. I'm now convinced that this was the final piece my makeup routine was always missing.
The color itself is rad; it's not too pink at all, and there's a touch of peach that mellows it out. There's a hint of shimmer, something I typically shy away from — but instead of looking tacky, it brilliantly blends to add a radiance to my skin. I haven't tested this theory, but I'm convinced this shade would help any skin tone look brighter.
I know it's weird to wax poetic about a blush, but this stuff works some serious magic. It's taught me to never judge a product by a preconceived notion. So if you've been hesitant to try a blush (or any product, for that matter), go ahead and pick it up. You may find it to be just the juju your routine was missing.
Estée Lauder Pure Color Blush in Lover's Blush, $32, available at Nordstrom.
At a recent press event for Estée Lauder, the brand's lead makeup artist Victor Henao finished my look with a swipe of Pure Color Blush in Lover's Blush. I turned to the mirror, expecting the pigment to look caked-on, but it wasn't. In fact, my look was more radiant. My eyes were brighter, my skin seemed to glow, and the touch of color made my cheekbones pop in a major way. I immediately asked for a sample and started swiping it on daily. I'm now convinced that this was the final piece my makeup routine was always missing.
The color itself is rad; it's not too pink at all, and there's a touch of peach that mellows it out. There's a hint of shimmer, something I typically shy away from — but instead of looking tacky, it brilliantly blends to add a radiance to my skin. I haven't tested this theory, but I'm convinced this shade would help any skin tone look brighter.
I know it's weird to wax poetic about a blush, but this stuff works some serious magic. It's taught me to never judge a product by a preconceived notion. So if you've been hesitant to try a blush (or any product, for that matter), go ahead and pick it up. You may find it to be just the juju your routine was missing.
Estée Lauder Pure Color Blush in Lover's Blush, $32, available at Nordstrom.
Advertisement