There are certain can't-fail staples we always reach for when we're shopping for beauty, whether it's a contouring palette or a gel to get next-level brows. So if you're looking to gift yourself flawless nails all winter (and beyond), you're in luck. Our friends over at Rank & Style have given us the lowdown on what to look for on our next shopping trip.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Essie Nail Care Gel Setter Top Coat the top product for protecting those nails all winter.
Essie's bottle wins top reviews because it's a workhorse, but it's also queen bee because of its user reviews. On Target's website, user Clinical Goddess wrote, "I cook, clean, use the gym and weights... and so far so good." Who wouldn't want a topcoat that can stand up against everything?
So if you're sick of your cold-weather manicure chipping and flaking, give Essie's topcoat a go. Your hair may be staticky and your skin may be flaking, but at least your nails will look on-point.
Essie Nail Care Gel Setter Top Coat, $9.99, available at Target.
