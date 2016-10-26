I may be #blessed with long eyelashes (thank you, dad), but like so many, I still have trouble finding a great mascara. Why do so many formulas fall short on the volumizing, lengthening, and thickening promises they make? But I never call off the search, and lately I've found that the cheaper the mascara, the better the formula. (Sounds crazy, I know — I can't explain it, either.) The one tube I'm currently scraping dry? Essence’s Forbidden Volume Rebel Mascara.
The wand is fat, wide, and covered in small bristles. It’s the ideal size for getting up under the lash line and then wiggling it out. With just a few strokes, my lashes go from flat and boring to look-at-me-now. The eye equivalent of jazz hands, if you will.
But if you’re into the rocker factor that clumps give, this isn't the one for you. It goes on smoothly and separates every last hair, every time. And it's less than a fancy Starbucks order, so I have no excuse not to treat myself to a new tube.
Essence Forbidden Volume Rebel Mascara, $4.49, available at Ulta Beauty.
