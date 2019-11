Did you know you can give your flowers extra life by feeding them a shot of vodka? Or that stevia makes a delicious ingredient in crudités dip? To be fair, we didn't either — that is, until we met up with darling NYC designer Erin Fetherston for some at-home entertaining tips. And, true to form, lovely Ms. Fetherston dropped serious knowledge about dinner-party preparation, popped some bubbly, and clued us in. Watch below for the full exclusive and to see how Fetherston and hubby Gabe Saporta greet guests in their adorable apartment.