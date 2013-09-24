Did you know you can give your flowers extra life by feeding them a shot of vodka? Or that stevia makes a delicious ingredient in crudités dip? To be fair, we didn't either — that is, until we met up with darling NYC designer Erin Fetherston for some at-home entertaining tips. And, true to form, lovely Ms. Fetherston dropped serious knowledge about dinner-party preparation, popped some bubbly, and clued us in. Watch below for the full exclusive and to see how Fetherston and hubby Gabe Saporta greet guests in their adorable apartment.
Shot by: Jack Pearce and Kenny Wu
