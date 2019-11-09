9:20 p.m. — I'm home! I take the elevator upstairs and when I get to our door I see that H. put a plant outside with a Danish flag in it — you always welcome home a traveler with a Danish flag in Denmark. It's a funny tradition. I get inside and he starts singing "happy birthday" and says dinner is ready. He made my favorite simple easy meal for post-traveling — pasta with broccoli, roasted hazelnuts, chili, garlic, nice olive oil, and parmesan cheese. It's so good and so simple. I see a card from my mom on the table. She sent me some scratch-offs, which I have no luck with. Then H. gives me my presents — a pair of new rain pants! Which I'd been needing for ages but never bought, and a pair of leather leggings, which I'd wanted forever but never found the right pair. I try them on and they fit! What a good birthday! We chat until late at night sharing a bottle of wine before cuddling up and going to bed.