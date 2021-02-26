Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was always expected that I would go to university. Both of my parents went, I did very well in school, and everyone around me treated it as a foregone conclusion. I did go, but I've wondered since whether taking a gap year might have been better in the long run, because I dropped out of the course I started after two years and wasted a lot of money. I did graduate two and a half years after that, but with a different degree. I took out student loans for courses and textbooks and was able to live at home almost all the way through, and I worked part-time most years.