We're rather partial to science fiction, around here. Alternative universes and whole different species are a-okay by us. After all, we have quite the healthy imagination. And that's why we’re tickled by designer Emma Cook’s latest video showcasing her autumn/winter collection.
Cook’s heroine is seen traversing the galaxy in search of we know not what (a new winter wardrobe?) whilst being chased by dinosaurs and cascades of roses. All the while, she is (of course) wearing the designer’s signature print pieces in spot-on-for-fall colour combinations of navy, acid green and pillar-box red. A collection we would definitely be happy to travel to in a parallel universe for.
