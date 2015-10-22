While we may not be trick-or-treating age anymore, we certainly don't need a candy incentive to go ham on our Halloween costumes. We still have friends to impress, festive parties to attend, and Instagrams to snap, so you better believe we're whipping up something good this go around. If the jury's still out on what brilliant idea you'll procure this year, you've come to the right place. In this episode of Maybelline's Style Throwdown, we're serving up last-minute costume ideas procrastinators will love.
Video producer Emily Curl and senior style editor Annie Georgia Greenberg enter the 60-second style gauntlet to show us how to pull together Halloween looks from our own closets — and it totally works! See what the pros came up with in the clip above, and channel their skills when you DIY your own fierce ensemble. Now you can toss those cheesy cat ears for good.
