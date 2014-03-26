Debuting a collection means you have to make a big impact. For new-to-the-scene NYC designer Elle Sasson that means bright colors, creative prints, and variations on volume. Sasson is launching her first collection for spring '14, and we're already kind of die-hard fans. There's a cat print that's still sophisticated, a voluminous top that's easy to wear, and tons of dresses with lovely embellishments that we want to sport all spring and summer long. We especially love the variety of colors — from jungle greens to super pigmented reds — that make this first batch of separates and throw-on-and-go frocks memorable, but somehow not overwhelming.
Click through the lookbook and get to know this new It designer. And, let us know in the comments if you have a favorite ensemble.