Why We Can't Forget The Charlottesville Protests
by
Rachel Selvin
Work & Money
Single Women Are An Untapped Political Force
Judith Ohikuare
May 31, 2017
Celebrity Style
Beyoncé Shuts Down Haters With Flawless A Cappella Version Of The National Anthem
Leila Brillson
Jan 31, 2013
Entertainment News
Celeb Time! A Star-Stalker's Guide To Who's In Town Right Now
Holly E. Thomas
Jan 21, 2013
Entertainment News
2013 Inauguration: What You Need To Know So Far
The first lady's Thom Browne coat for today's festivities is pretty awesome (and inspired by a men's tie). (Buzzfeed) Not to be outdone in the topper
by
Holly E. Thomas
Hair
Update: Michelle Obama Got Bangs, & Her Husband
Loves
Them
UPDATE: During a speech to supporters yesterday, Barack Obama issued a proclamation regarding one of the most talked-about (style) moments related to
by
Lexi Nisita
Washington DC
Karl's Soft Side? The Kaiser Creates An Obama Sketch With Only Ma...
One of the most fascinating things about Karl Lagerfeld is that, despite often being fashion's most nefarious villain and cruel critic, he can turn
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
Sasha Obama: Barack's New Senior Adviser In The Making?
Move over, David Axelrod. An up-and-comer is gunnin' for your job — and she's got major style chops, to boot. Okay, she may be only 11, but Sasha Obama
by
Diana Nguyen
Entertainment News
You Tell Us: Was Diane Sawyer Wasted Last Night?
Huzzah! The grueling marathon that was the 2012 election is finally over! Time to celebrate (and use the word huzzah in common parlance). Oh, wait, it
by
Diana Nguyen
Entertainment News
Your Daily 'WTF': Peter Brant II Is Sad Obama Makes Him Poor
We know that Peter Brant II (never Jr.) son of publishing magnate Peter Brant Sr. and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, has no qualms about being firmly
by
Leila Brillson
Washington DC
Who Run This Motha? A Record 20 Women Will Occupy Senate Seats
Talk about girl power: A record 20 women will occupy Senate seats when the new Congress is sworn in. Democrats Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tammy
by
Jennifer Hlad
Entertainment News
Annnnnd The Winner Of The 2012 Presidential Campaign Is...Barack ...
After months of campaigning (and more than one million presidential ads — 40% more than we saw in 2008, in case you were wondering), we have an
by
Holly E. Thomas
Living
Congratulations, Florida: You're The Most Important State, For Now
Well, you had your fifteen minutes — all the results aren't in yet, but major news outlets from Fox to MSNBC have called it in favor of Obama, who's
by
Lexi Nisita
Chicago
7 Election-Night-Viewing Parties We're Voting For!
Hopefully, you already went out and rocked the vote, so now it's just a matter of waiting for the results to start pouring in. But why do that from your
by
Rebecca Taras
Politics
Stop Instagramming Your Ballot, People!
We know you're totally psyched about voting for Obama, Romney, or Roseanne, but, please, if only for your own sake, stop Instagramming your darn ballot.
by
Gabriel Bell
Living
Still
Need A Reason To Vote? These Free Treats Should Do It
Ahh, voting. The privilege of participating in this great nation's democratic system is enough to make our hearts sing, feet dance, and serotonin
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
WATCH: Jay-Z Supports Obama With A "99 Problems" Remix
It's no secret that Jay-Z is a huge Barack Obama fan, and the two have a pretty friendly rapport. Both Jay and Beyoncé have been openly and obviously
by
Leila Brillson
Nails
Does Your Style Affect Your Politics? The Answer & A Cool Giveawa...
Want to rock some patriotic nail art in the voting booth but aren't quite up for a candidate-themed manicure (à la Katy Perry)? You’re in luck!
by
Jennifer Hlad
US News
Where The Candidates Stand: One Last Primer Before You Hit The Polls
It’s one day until Election Day, and everyone is holding their breath until they turn red or blue to see who will be the next leader of these great
by
theSkimm
Chicago
Get A Free Ride To The Polls Tomorrow
Not sure how you’re getting to the polls tomorrow? You may be able to get a free, VIP-style ride. Uber (a mobile app that lets you order a private
by
Jennifer Hlad
US News
Could The Weather Determine Tuesday’s Election Results?
It looks like Hurricane Sandy isn’t the only weather that could have an impact at the polls. Whether it rains — or not — on Election Day may also
by
Jennifer Hlad
Living
So... Let's Talk About This Climate Change Thing
We can't put it off any longer. First, there was the whole Governor Cuomo thing, and this Businessweek thing, and then yesterday, there was Mayor
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
The Obama Girls Step Out With Dad, Make Us Jealous
You know it's a rough day when you're jealous of a 14-year-old's outfit. While many of us R29ers are on our third day of working in sweatpants and rain
by
Kelsey Miller
Washington DC
9 Badass Women Changing The Face Of Politics Today
For as far as women have come since the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 (hard to believe, but it really has been less than 100 years since women were
by
Jennifer Hlad
Entertainment News
Weigh In: What Impact Will Sandy Have On The Election?
While a full assessment of Hurricane Sandy's impact won't be completed for days, or more likely, months, it's not all quiet in the wake of the storm —
by
Holly E. Thomas
Los Angeles
Wanna Sweat For Your Presidential Pick? Try This L.A. Workout
Between birth control, Big Bird, and Obamacare, there are countless reasons to hit the polls come next Tuesday. And, we're not the only ones fired up
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Entertainment News
Katy Perry's Ultimate Birthday Wish Comes True: Lunch With MObama
Katy Perry is getting serious. Aside from the fact that the pop singer is ditching outfits with whirring/moving parts, she's also been getting rather
by
Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Style
Lena Dunham Talks About Her First Time...Voting (Controversy Ensues)
Just a few days after that amazing "You Don't Own Me" video, the Obama campaign has released a new ad featuring the ever-awkward Lena Dunham. In the
by
Jennifer Hlad
Entertainment News
Tina Fey Doesn't Want Old Men Telling Her What Rape Is
Politics aside, the ability for a woman to have access to reproductive care that is specifically tailored to her body is something we totally support. We
by
Leila Brillson
US News
Do You Really Know What's On Your State's Ballot?
With all the attack ads, debates, and SNL skits, it’s pretty hard to forget that there’s a presidential election coming up. But you may not realize
by
Jennifer Hlad
Shopping
Toms Makes Republican & Democrat Shoes — Guess Which Sold Out?
If you guessed the Democrat option, you were...wrong. That's right. If you thought Toms wearers were all liberal hipsters and crunchy granola types,
by
Jennifer Hlad
