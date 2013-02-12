Feast your eyes on ethical fashion label Edun’s latest SS’13 campaign. Makes you want to book that vacation you’ve been talking about since January 1, right?
The shoot is the third collaboration with art-house photographer Ryan McGinley. Its aim was to explore how humans would spontaneously interact with animals — in this case, elephants. The snaps are sumptuous and beautiful, and most importantly, a pretty powerful reminder of the awe-inspiring nature of wildlife.
And with that in mind, if feels particularly easy to understand why Africa is at the heart of everything Edun does. The company was founded in 2005 by husband and wife team of Bono (yes, that one) and Ali Hewson with the explicit purpose of forging trade relationships with Africa that could have a positive effect. And they aim to have 40% of all of their seasonal fashion collections made in the continent by this year.
So, it’s no wonder then that McGinley, Edun, and WildAid have joined forces to create a T-shirt collection made in Africa from 100% Ugandan cotton, to go with the spring line. Featuring the delightful visage of Susie the elephant, the T-shirts will be available at Edun from February 18. Now that’s really wild.
Photo: Courtesy of Edun