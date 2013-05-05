UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 24.
It's no secret that your trusty R29 editors are all about powerful, groundbreaking women — nothing gets us going like seeing our own kind totally owning their careers. And, when it comes to the fashion biz, Editorialist's Kate Davidson Hudson and Stefania Allen are the cream of the crop.
After many successful years as Elle magazine's accessories director and senior accessories editor, respectively, Hudson and Allen broke out, launching the brand new online magazine-meets-curation-meets-e-commerce machine. Kate and Stefania combine their encyclopedic knowledge of accessories to generate some of the best eye candy on the World Wide Web, all while showing off award-winning business savvy.
To figure out just what makes these two style-stars tick, we met up with them near their Upper East Side digs to tour their favorite haunts — and dig through their closets. What resulted was one of the chicest NYC walkabouts ever, along with some serious shoe and bag envy. Tag along as they show us the best shopping and eating that Madison Avenue has to offer, and share tips on how to follow your dreams — stylishly, of course.