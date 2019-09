Edgy Makeup Spring Beauty Trends

Raise your hand if you did your makeup on autopilot this morning. (Go ahead, no one's looking.) It's completely understandable. Day in and day out, our routines don't differ that much. We swipe on our favorite lipstick, add mascara, have our coffee, and run out the door. But remember when makeup was...fun? It was part of this experimental world where wacky colors were fair game and we weren't afraid of what anyone else thought.So we're making a vow. We're re-embracing that carefree spirit with the help of makeup artist Michael Anthony and the brand that has always encouraged us to shake things up, Maybelline . Ahead, you'll find three makeup looks that let you draw, finger paint, and just generally play with makeup, color, and style. Maybe you're not going to wear these styles during your 9-to-5 (unless you happen to work at the R29 offices). But the next time you look inside your makeup bag, remember — there's more to life than the same ol' routine.If you're looking to inject more creativity into your beauty look, eyeliner is a good place to start. Because what better way to bring out your inner sketch artist than with a tool made for drawing?