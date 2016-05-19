Edgy Makeup Spring Beauty Trends

First, break out the colors you want to work with. Anthony used a mix of cream shadows in metallic golds and browns with jewel tones, like purple and blue. Swipe on dashes of color, either with a brush or your fingers, alternating between shades. This is completely abstract, so don't fear if it looks Picasso-esque at first. Then, you can get more precise as you apply color along your lower lashline. Use the tip of a shadow crayon to draw in smaller dashes of color, so the shade doesn't extend too far below your eyes. Finally, take a flat makeup brush and buff and blend out all your shades into solid swatches of color.



Your eyes take center stage in this look, so feel free to call it a day. Brush up your brows, swipe on some lip balm, and that's it. Change — it's a beautiful thing, isn't it?

