20 Eco-Friendly Hotels To Visit Around The World

When it comes to living a more eco-friendly life, some things are easier to give up than others. We've come to terms with the idea of no longer using plastic sandwich bags, dryer sheets, and cleaning supplies made with harmful ingredients. Epic vacations, on the other hand, are much harder to do without, even though we know travel and the tourism industry can put a real strain on our planet. Thankfully, there are ways to ensure we are taking more sustainable trips, and one of those ways is by staying in an eco-friendly hotel.
The Center for Responsible Travel is a policy-oriented research organization dedicated to increasing the positive global impact of responsible tourism. Part of its work involves identifying hotels and resorts that are leaders in sustainability and community involvement. Hotels that have shown a commitment to supporting responsible travel then become members of CREST's Platinum Sponsors group.
Booking a stay at one of the resorts ahead can make your travel more sustainable —without having to sacrifice all the amazing vacation memories.