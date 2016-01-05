8 of 8

Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.

The Hack: The Oversized Cuff

Obviously, it's not difficult— simply cuff your pants once over to the desired length, no scrunching, fussing, or tucking required. That's it.

Remember, all of these styling situations are very case-by-case — I can't guarantee that belting every ill-fitting pair of pants will automatically make them look better. Instead, my takeaway from this experiment was that, yet again, the key to getting more wear out of every item in your closet is to think outside of the styling box — before you shell out hundreds of dollars to get just a few pieces "fixed."



Of course, if you have the time and money to have all of your clothing impeccably tailored — go for it. But if you don't, all you really need to be is willing to get inventive, crafty, and take a style risk or two, even if it feels weird at first. Then, you can simply sit back and watch all of the compliments roll in.