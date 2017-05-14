Maybe you don't feel like going to the gym, but you also don't want to set up an entire weight-training room in your home. Well, with just a few resistance band moves, you can use your bodyweight to get a similarly effective workout without the hassle. (Prevention)
If you feel like you keep getting canker sores, you're not imagining it. Turns out, those annoying little suckers can be triggered by a ton of different foods. Try keeping a diary of what you eat and any products you use in your mouth to figure out what might be causing your sores.
Advertisement
Can't get enough of those trendy cloud eggs? Try this super-easy recipe for an Instagram-worthy, protein-packed breakfast. (Health)
If you need to take out some extra aggression this week, we don't blame you. Check out one of these top-rated NYC-based boxing classes to get your punch on.
But don't forget the cool-down. It can actually be just as important as the workout itself. Luckily you just need a few simple moves to relax and move on with your day. (Greatist)
Advertisement