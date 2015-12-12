Some mornings, an Advil and a bottle of water just doesn't cut it. After a few years of magical unicorn resilience, a morning of pizza and PJs after a hard night of partying isn't quite enough to soothe what ails us: the head-throbbing pain, the waves of nausea interspersed with waves of starvation, and that full-body numbness that, for some reason, hurts, too. All of this leaves very little thought power for nailing an OOTD.



When you're clinging to your last hope of making it to work on time alive, you can look to us for a helping hand. Don't just throw on whatever causes the least fuss. Your heart may be telling you "sweatpants," but we've got four outfits that will show the world you've got your shit together (or at least make the world think that you do).