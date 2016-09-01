Story from Makeup

The Easiest Cat-Eye To Pull Off, Ever

Maria Del Russo
This story was originally published on April, 11, 2015.

Like many women, I love a good cat-eye. It's a classic look with major impact, but it's got one caveat — it can be a pain to pull off. So, when I spotted an elogated version of it on the runways this past season, I was instantly drawn to it — but more than a little gun-shy. If the small, kitten-flick version is hard to create, then the longer one will surely be a disaster, right?

Not so, according to Nic from Pixiwoo, the sister vlogging duo that has won over many a makeup junkie on YouTube. Nic was kind enough to talk me through the steps of this cool-girl liner look. But, since she's based out of London, we had to hop on Skype, as part of our new series "Face Time."

It turns out, this over-the-top cat-eye is actually easier to pull off than its kitten cousin. Who knew, right? Watch the video above to see me attempt to recreate Nic's flawless version: I may have been a bit more chicken than her. (Man, she's got the eyes for it, though!) It's absolutely goof-proof, which is fabulous news for me and you.


Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement

More from Makeup