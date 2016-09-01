This story was originally published on April, 11, 2015.
Like many women, I love a good cat-eye. It's a classic look with major impact, but it's got one caveat — it can be a pain to pull off. So, when I spotted an elogated version of it on the runways this past season, I was instantly drawn to it — but more than a little gun-shy. If the small, kitten-flick version is hard to create, then the longer one will surely be a disaster, right?
Not so, according to Nic from Pixiwoo, the sister vlogging duo that has won over many a makeup junkie on YouTube. Nic was kind enough to talk me through the steps of this cool-girl liner look. But, since she's based out of London, we had to hop on Skype, as part of our new series "Face Time."
It turns out, this over-the-top cat-eye is actually easier to pull off than its kitten cousin. Who knew, right? Watch the video above to see me attempt to recreate Nic's flawless version: I may have been a bit more chicken than her. (Man, she's got the eyes for it, though!) It's absolutely goof-proof, which is fabulous news for me and you.
