In a matter of just three short years, the Dyson Supersonic has managed to singlehandedly make hair dryers the most covetable tool in the arson of beauty essentials. The design is instantly recognizable, the power unlike anything we've tried before, and the results? *Insert hair flip emoji here*. In other words, it's the only hairdryer that can possibly get away with demanding four Benjamins.
For the 2019 holiday season, the British home tech brand stoked our heart's desire by unveiling the luxe dryer in a new, limited-edition red colorway fit to be admired. And while the Dyson Supersonic gift edition retails for the same sticker price as the original, it includes a ton of freebies that normally cost a pretty penny. ($61, to be exact.) In addition to the dryer, you get three attachments — a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser — in addition to a red presentation case, nonslip mat, and storage hanger. It's a great value for the price, so if your sister or BFF — or you! — have been eyeing one for a while (and has been like, really good this year) now's the best time to finally invest in one. Plus, if there's one thing to be true, it's this: Knowing that this version won't be around for much longer only makes us want it that much more.
