Get In Loser, We’re Shopping The Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals

Although Dyson proves time and time again that its high-tech products — from cordless vacuums to luxury hair dryers, air purifiers, and the like — are worth every penny, it never hurts to score one for less. And, it just so happens that practically every kind of Dyson gadget is on sale for Cyber Monday (we will keep you posted on any AirWrap price drops if they take place). So just like Mean Girls' Regina George says, "Get in loser, we're going shopping" — for the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals that is.