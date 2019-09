How To Make Sure Dry Cuticles Never Mess Up Your Mani Again

The key to nursing the nails and their surrounding skin back to health? Hydrating the cuticles so they’re healthy enough to their job, which is to maintain moisture in and around the nails. That means regularly applying humectant-based and lipid-rich lotions during the day (look for those with lactic acid, glycerin, or ceramides), using emollient-rich creams and oils before bedtime (formulations with beeswax , white petrolatum , and dimethicone make the grade, according to Dr. Adigun), and otherwise leaving cuticles well enough alone. “Patients need to tell their manicurists to not push or trim their cuticles to maintain the health of their cuticles and nails,” Dr. Adigun advises.