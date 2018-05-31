How To Make Sure Dry Cuticles Never Mess Up Your Mani Again

Dry, flaky fingertips aren’t just uncomfortable: When nails, cuticles, and the surrounding skin lose moisture, the small cracks that form can put the nail at risk for secondary bacterial and yeast infections. “Bacterial infections can cause painful paronychia (in which the skin becomes red, swollen, and even pus-filled), and yeast infections can cause the nail plate to ‘lift up’ and surrounding skin to become swollen and tender,” Dr. Adigun says. “Eventually, the nail plate can thicken and yellow as it becomes infected, too.” It’s a hell of a domino effect.